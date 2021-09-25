Substitute Paddy Lane fires equaliser to salvage Fleetwood point at Cambridge

Substitute Paddy Lane grabbed an equaliser to rescue a point for Fleetwood in a 2-2 draw at Cambridge.

Fleetwood were ahead inside two minutes when Danny Andrew’s corner from the right found James Hill, who nodded past Dimi Mitov.

Hill almost scored at the other end, diverting Shilow Tracey’s cross narrowly wide, before James Brophy fired over from outside the box.

Ten minutes before half time Cambridge did draw level through Adam May, who pounced on a loose ball before drilling a terrific effort beyond Alex Cairns from distance.

Cairns was called on to push wide Jack Iredale’s freekick from even further out as the sides went in level at half time.

Iredale was instrumental as the U’s took the lead after 51 minutes, storming up the left flank before producing a perfect cross for Tracey to turn home.

Fleetwood had struggled to create chances but they were level 15 minutes from the end when Lane cut inside from the right and fired a fine finish beyond Mitov.

Lane’s leveller extended Fleetwood’s unbeaten run to five games.