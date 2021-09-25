Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Queen’s Park stay top after edging past Peterhead

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 8:29 pm
Scottish League One leaders Queen’s Park were given a scare by Peterhead but a late Jack Thomson goal managed to seal a 3-2 win for the Spiders.

Tom Robson opened the scoring for Queen’s Park in the fifth minute with a low effort.

Two quick goals in the second half saw Peterhead take the lead when Hamish Ritchie found the bottom corner and substitute Derek Lyle tucked the ball home minutes later.

The Spiders began to recover when Luca Connell scored from the edge of the box and Thomson got the winner in the 80th minute for his side to stay top.

The result saw Queen’s Park extend their lead over Dumbarton, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Alloa, to two points.

Steven Boyd’s strike helped Alloa take the lead just before half-time but Paddy Boyle rescued a point for the home side, heading in a corner 10 minutes from time.

Morgyn Neill scored in the 89th minute for Cove Rangers to beat Airdrie 1-0 and stay third in the table.

Michael Ruth also had to find a late goal for Falkirk to draw 2-2 with Montrose.

Graham Webster missed a penalty in the 23rd minute but went on to score a brace for Montrose in the second half to put his side 2-0 up.

Aidan Keena sparked the comeback for the Bairns in the 79th minute before Ruth tapped home the equaliser with seconds left on the clock.

Ross Cunningham also scored a brace in the second half for Clyde to beat bottom-of-the-table East Fife 2-0.

