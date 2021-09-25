Marcus Dinanga strike sees Altrincham halt Notts County’s unbeaten start

Marcus Dinanga helped Altrincham end Notts County’s unbeaten start to the National League season with the only goal.

County enjoyed an encouraging opening but it was the hosts who went close when Dan Mooney tested keeper Anthony Patterson seconds before Ryan Colclough fired across the face of goal with 22 minutes gone.

Altrincham took the lead in the 29th minute when Dinanga got the decisive touch to Colclough’s shot and they might have increased it before the break had Joel Senior been able to pick out a team-mate with his cross after mounting a length-of-the-field attack.

Matt Palmer volleyed over four minutes before the break but County headed back to the dressing rooms still in arrears.

Patterson had to save from Colclough seven minutes into the second half and then again to keep out the same man’s free-kick five minutes later, with Ruben Rodrigues firing inches wide 18 minutes from time as the visitors pressed for an equaliser in a late flurry.