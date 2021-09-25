Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Marcus Dinanga strike sees Altrincham halt Notts County’s unbeaten start

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 8:30 pm
Altrincham’s former Wigan midfielder Ryan Colclough was a threat during the 1-0 win over Notts County (Martin Rickett/PA)
Altrincham’s former Wigan midfielder Ryan Colclough was a threat during the 1-0 win over Notts County (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marcus Dinanga helped Altrincham end Notts County’s unbeaten start to the National League season with the only goal.

County enjoyed an encouraging opening but it was the hosts who went close when Dan Mooney tested keeper Anthony Patterson seconds before Ryan Colclough fired across the face of goal with 22 minutes gone.

Altrincham took the lead in the 29th minute when Dinanga got the decisive touch to Colclough’s shot and they might have increased it before the break had Joel Senior been able to pick out a team-mate with his cross after mounting a length-of-the-field attack.

Matt Palmer volleyed over four minutes before the break but County headed back to the dressing rooms still in arrears.

Patterson had to save from Colclough seven minutes into the second half and then again to keep out the same man’s free-kick five minutes later, with Ruben Rodrigues firing inches wide 18 minutes from time as the visitors pressed for an equaliser in a late flurry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal