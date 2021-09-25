Boreham Wood beat Yeovil to move up to fourth in National League

Boreham Wood moved up to fourth in the National League after beating 10-man Yeovil 2-1.

Dale Gorman put the Glovers 1-0 up but a Josh Staunton own goal and Josh Rees’ effort helped Wood take three points after Adi Yussuf’s dismissal in the 38th minute.

Yeovil goalkeeper Grant Smith was called into action early with a superb dive to his right to deny Will Evans.

Yeovil took the lead in the 15th minute through Gorman after his free-kick went under the Boreham wall and past Nathan Ashmore.

Wood got the equaliser in the 26th minute when Staunton found his own net.

The Glovers were reduced to 10 men as Yussuf was shown his second yellow card for a challenge on Jamal Fyfield.

Rees got the winning goal on the hour mark, tucking away a Kane Smith header.