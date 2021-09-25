City celebrate and Ronaldo wants a response – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 25.

Football

City’s players loved their win at Chelsea.

🚪 x 🧱 = another clean sheet 🔥 Fantastic team work and great result today, the tougher the better 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/N9f952xQ7z — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) September 25, 2021

That felt good! What a result!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/D3BkHD9UFb — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) September 25, 2021

Very important win today! A lot of sacrifice and personality from everyone. Let’s go @mancity 👊🏼🦈🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gjHIyg9Fp7 — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) September 25, 2021

Important win today, great work from Gabby for the goal 💪🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XnzJ7jHrzh — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) September 25, 2021

Issa good day ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/CFCjWJ0taD — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) September 25, 2021

Rio copped some flack from the City fans.

Bit of banter with the City fans… it’s what it’s all about.Love a laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ohj75gncHz — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 25, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted a response from Manchester United.

Wilfried Zaha was on target.

Finishing comp today 😅Guess who won? 😈 pic.twitter.com/GEwyAV0qPL — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) September 25, 2021

Aston Villa matchwinner Kortney Hause breathed a sigh of relief after conceding a late penalty.

(That was close 😅) What a way to mark my 50th game for the Villa! Proud of the boys, and always an honour to pull on the shirt. Fans were unbelievable again. Enjoy your weekends !🔋#UTV💜 pic.twitter.com/kLclHhH0Wc — Kortney Hause (@Kortney_30) September 25, 2021

Injured team-mate Leon Bailey was desperate for the final whistle.

Gary Lineker saw the bigger picture after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss.

Think it’s safe to say that @Cristiano will now be on penalties as Bruno hits one that’s yet to re enter the Earth’s atmosphere. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 25, 2021

Allan Saint-Maximin was ready.

Len Ashurst’s former clubs paid tribute after his death aged 82.

Ahead of kick-off today, we will hold a minute's applause to rememember and celebrate Len Ashurst, a true Sunderland icon. #SAFC I #BOLSUN pic.twitter.com/KxXw0B0DNl — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) September 25, 2021

Newport County AFC is saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Len Ashurst. Our thoughts are with Len's family and friends at this difficult time.🧡#OneClubOneCounty pic.twitter.com/FUHQUxCCAG — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) September 25, 2021

We are saddened to learn the news of the passing of Len Ashurst. Len was Pools player/manager in the early '70s. Everyone at Hartlepool United sends their love and thoughts to the friends and family of Len Ashurst. pic.twitter.com/P6iE2sMC0T — Hartlepool United FC (@Official_HUFC) September 25, 2021

Boxing

Anthony Joshua fitted in a late trim.

Fight night fresh 💈 pic.twitter.com/BcItRiCg4H — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 25, 2021

Deontay Wilder made a promise.

Ricky Hatton wished his son well.

Tennis

Serena Williams had a beach day.

Cricket

Tim Bresnan and Warwickshire hit back at the haters.

Nothing to see here. Just go about your day 😘 pic.twitter.com/Sv0SGtbAig — Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) September 25, 2021

"I once congratulated Somerset on restricting Warwickshire to just two bowling bonus points, before losing my own game and watching the Bears still win the County Championship." 💬 @hantscricket 🐻#YouBears pic.twitter.com/GoxemAqNqi — Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) September 25, 2021

Chris Woakes loved the Bears’ title win.

Special day yesterday for this great club! 🏆Winning it on the last day in front of our home crowd was pretty special! 🐻 🏆 @WarwickshireCCC I ❤️ you https://t.co/Q0n5LzDZ8Z — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) September 25, 2021

Kevin Pietersen felt the heat.