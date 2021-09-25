Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

David Artell praises Crewe’s ‘penalty maestro’ Chris Porter after equaliser

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 9:17 pm
David Artell praised Chris Porter (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Artell praised Chris Porter (Mike Egerton/PA)

Crewe manager David Artell praised “penalty maestro” Chris Porter as his side pulled off a late smash-and-grab to draw 1-1 at Rotherham.

Veteran striker Porter struck a late leveller from the spot after being felled by Wes Harding, who was shown a second yellow card for the foul.

Ollie Rathbone struck the game’s opener as he bravely charged down a clearance from Donervon Daniels and then slotted the loose ball past Will Jaaskelainen.

The introduction of Porter, after Rotherham’s goal, turned the game as he gave the Alex an attacking intent they had not previously shown.

Former Millers defender Artell praised his team’s resilience, and said: “I thought we stuck to our task. We asked them to play a different way, which in the current circumstances and where we are in our development is always going to be a challenge.

“I thought they were magnificent in their application and desire to stay in the game.

“It’s a tough place to come. They’re strong and physical and ask questions of you.

“It’s a definite penalty and Ports has stuck it away. He is getting a bit of a reputation as a penalty maestro. I don’t think he has missed many.

“I just wish the game had gone on another 10 minutes.”

It was a frustrating watch for Rotherham manager Paul Warne as his side should have been out of sight.

Freddie Ladapo was guilty of missing a huge chance to seal victory, and Warne said: “It was a penalty, I’ve no issue with that.

“Overall I thought our performance was very good. They had three attempts on goal and we had 20. Unfortunately we just didn’t get that second goal. While it’s 1-0 you’re still in the game.

“I thought our set-piece delivery was excellent, it just didn’t drop to us on any first or second contacts.

“The lads are devastated. It feels like a defeat because it was one-way traffic. I am disappointed but it obviously feels like points dropped.

“There isn’t a lot wrong. I don’t think we can coach them any better or be any more organised. It’s just that we didn’t take our chances.

“Teams are going to come here, frustrate us and slow the game down. We have to be better. These games are banana skins for us.

“It felt like we were comfortably the better side but we share the points, which is ultimately the most important part.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal