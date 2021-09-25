Sport Charlie Cooper effort earns Wealdstone first away win By Press Association September 25, 2021, 9:33 pm King’s Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse (Joe Giddens/PA) Charlie Cooper’s first-half strike helped 10-man Wealdstone claim their first away win of the season in the National League as they beat King’s Lynn 1-0 at The Walks. The summer signing pounced on the loose ball before firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box in the 32nd minute – his first goal for the club. Wealdstone earlier had goalkeeper George Wickens to thank for keeping them on level terms, making two fine saves in quick succession to deny Michael Clunan and Junior Morias. The visitors were reduced to 10 men three minutes after the break when Ira Jackson Jr was shown a red card for a high foot on Zain Walker. Tyler Denton twice shot straight at Wickens and Morais fired just wide as the Linnets searched for an equaliser which never came as they fell to a fourth successive home defeat. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Corie Andrews at the double as Aldershot hit back twice to deny Wealdstone Notts County edge past Wealdstone to remain unbeaten after six games Dagenham & Redbridge maintain National League top spot with win at King’s Lynn Medy Elito’s late winner gives Wealdstone their first win of the season