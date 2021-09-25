Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Sport

Lenin Castillo rushed to hospital after Callum Smith knockout

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 9:53 pm Updated: September 25, 2021, 10:56 pm
Callum Smith, left, knocked out Lenin Castillo (Nick Potts/PA)
Lenin Castillo is responsive but has been rushed to hospital after being knocked out by Callum Smith on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

An overhand right from the Liverpudlian midway through the second round caught Castillo (now 21-4-1, 16KOs) flush on the temple, leading referee Bob Williams to immediately halt the contest after the Dominican had hit the canvas.

Smith (28-1, 20KOs) jumped on the rope but cut short his celebrations in concern for his stricken foe, whose legs appeared to be trembling as paramedics swiftly entered the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Castillo, 33, was treated for a few minutes where he lay before being taken away on a stretcher to applause from those in attendance after the light-heavyweight contest.

It is understood Castillo was conscious before being led away in an ambulance and promoter Eddie Hearn wrote on Twitter: “A horrible brutal knockout. Castillo is responsive and on his way to hospital.”

Smith, 31, was making his first foray at 175lbs after suffering the first defeat of his professional career last December, when Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez ripped away his WBA super-middleweight title.

He has since parted company with long-time trainer Joe Gallagher to link up with Buddy McGirt and Smith showed he has carried his power to the new division against an opponent who had never previously been stopped.

An uneventful first three minutes was followed by a dramatic end, with Smith’s short right hand finding its target to brutally end proceedings.

