Halifax climb to fifth after victory over Aldershot

Halifax moved up to fifth in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win at strugglers Aldershot.

The Shaymen broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when defender Jack Senior fed Matthew Warburton down the left and his pass picked out Billy Waters, who tucked the ball in from a tight angle.

Aldershot, who had lost all three of their previous home games, looked to get themselves back into the game following the break, with Mohamed Bettamer’s free-kick deflected just wide.

Halifax threatened again through the lively Warburton, but his shot was charged down.

The Shots pressed for an equaliser during the closing stages, as substitute George Fowler saw his goal-bound effort tipped over by Sam Johnson as Halifax extended their unbeaten run to four games.