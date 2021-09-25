Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Sport

Halifax climb to fifth after victory over Aldershot

By Press Association
September 25, 2021
Billy Waters broke the deadlock midway through the first half (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Billy Waters broke the deadlock midway through the first half (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Halifax moved up to fifth in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win at strugglers Aldershot.

The Shaymen broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when defender Jack Senior fed Matthew Warburton down the left and his pass picked out Billy Waters, who tucked the ball in from a tight angle.

Aldershot, who had lost all three of their previous home games, looked to get themselves back into the game following the break, with Mohamed Bettamer’s free-kick deflected just wide.

Halifax threatened again through the lively Warburton, but his shot was charged down.

The Shots pressed for an equaliser during the closing stages, as substitute George Fowler saw his goal-bound effort tipped over by Sam Johnson as Halifax extended their unbeaten run to four games.

