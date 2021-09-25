Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Alex MacDonald earns Gillingham a point with the equaliser against Oxford

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 9:57 pm
Alex MacDonald netted the equaliser for Gillingham (Nigel French/PA)
Alex MacDonald netted the equaliser for Gillingham (Nigel French/PA)

Alex MacDonald struck a long-range equaliser to earn Gillingham a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Oxford.

The midfielder fired a low shot into the bottom corner from 30 yards in the 31st minute, then chose not to celebrate in front of his old club’s fans.

Matty Taylor had put Oxford ahead in the fifth minute with his first goal since August, running onto Herbie Kane’s ball through the middle before slotting past Jamie Cumming.

The striker almost bagged another moments later, heading Steve Seddon’s cross against the bar.

Gills responded with Danny Lloyd hitting a low 20-yard shot that Jack Stevens saved with his legs.

Vadaine Oliver then headed wide of a gaping goal and it was no more than Gills deserved when MacDonald levelled.

Oxford dominated the second half but could not finish.

Cameron Brannagan was twice denied by Cumming, while Alex Gorrin nodded over at a corner.

Elliot Moore and Seddon went close to a winner for the U’s and Cumming also made a fine double save.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal