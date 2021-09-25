Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dagenham cruise to victory over Solihull

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 10:13 pm
Paul McCallum scored twice for Dagenham (Ben Birchall/PA)
Two penalties helped Dagenham continued to push for top spot in the National League with a 5-1 win against Solihull.

A dominant Daggers performance saw goals from Josh Walker, Scott Wilson, Mauro Vilhete and a brace from Paul McCallum.

Both sides saw plenty of the ball early on and James Ball, a very early substitute for the injured Danny Newton, made an impact 25 minutes in when he scored from a Joe Sbarra cross.

The Daggers found an equaliser 10 minutes later as McCallum fired home from close range.

The home side were awarded a penalty three minutes later when Walker was pulled down in the box and he converted, sending Ryan Boot the wrong way.

Solihull had chances to equalise in the second half through Tyrone Williams and Ball but they were unable to find the net.

Scott Wilson continued the scoring for Dagenham in the 76th minute after being set up by Mo Sagaf and four minutes later, Mauro Vilhete headed home a Myles Weston cross.

McCallum finished the game off in the 90th minute from another penalty.

