Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Super sub Daniel Udoh snatches Shrewsbury victory

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 10:13 pm
Daniel Udoh scored the winning goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Daniel Udoh scored the winning goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Substitute Daniel Udoh’s first league goal of the season earned Shrewsbury a 2-1 comeback victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Udoh headed in Luke Leahy’s cross for a 67th-minute winner, shortly after his introduction for Sam Cosgrove.

Leahy was certainly instrumental in Town’s first win since August 28 and second of the campaign.

The former Bristol Rovers defender netted for the first time in his Shrews career, heading in Elliott Bennett’s right-wing cross.

Leahy’s 41st-minute goal cancelled out the Dons’ 33rd-minute opener from Watford loanee Dapo Mebude.

Shrewsbury blundered over a rehearsed free-kick at one end and moments later Mebude finished off a rapid break by Ayoub Assal and Luke McCormick’s pass at the other.

Defeat for Mark Robinson’s side was their third in a row and second in successive league matches following a four-game unbeaten run.

Substitute Jack Rudoni headed wide as the Dons pressed for an equaliser. But Shrewsbury, now three games unbeaten, held firm for a victory that lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal