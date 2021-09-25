Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Whelan scores two penalties as Eastleigh come from behind to beat Woking

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 10:17 pm
Eastleigh came from two goals down to beat Woking 3-2 at the Silverlake Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tom Whelan’s double from the penalty spot helped Eastleigh come from two goals down to beat Woking 3-2 at the Silverlake Stadium.

The away side raced into a two-goal lead through Tahvon Campbell who scored a brace within the first 15 minutes.

Campbell drove into the box and put the ball through the keeper’s legs from a tight angle before getting on the end of a cross to double the visitors’ advantage.

Eastleigh replied just before half-time when Danny Whitehall turned in a Harry Pritchard free-kick.

The hosts’ comeback was complete just after the hour mark as Tom Whelan smacked home a penalty after being brought down in the area by Joe McNerney.

The winner came with just over 15 minutes to go as Whelan notched his second of the day from 12 yards after Whitehall was brought down in the area.

