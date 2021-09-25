Tom Whelan scores two penalties as Eastleigh come from behind to beat Woking

Tom Whelan’s double from the penalty spot helped Eastleigh come from two goals down to beat Woking 3-2 at the Silverlake Stadium.

The away side raced into a two-goal lead through Tahvon Campbell who scored a brace within the first 15 minutes.

Campbell drove into the box and put the ball through the keeper’s legs from a tight angle before getting on the end of a cross to double the visitors’ advantage.

Eastleigh replied just before half-time when Danny Whitehall turned in a Harry Pritchard free-kick.

The hosts’ comeback was complete just after the hour mark as Tom Whelan smacked home a penalty after being brought down in the area by Joe McNerney.

The winner came with just over 15 minutes to go as Whelan notched his second of the day from 12 yards after Whitehall was brought down in the area.