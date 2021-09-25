Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Torquay leave it late to battle back for point at Chesterfield

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 10:24 pm
Kabongo Tshimanga (left) (PA)
Two late goals from Armani Little and Tom Lapslie helped Torquay to a 2-2 draw at Chesterfield to knock the Spireites off the top of the National League.

The home side looked to have secured both points courtesy of two second-half goals from striker Kabongo Tshimanga but they were undone in stoppage time.

The Spireites were held goalless in the first half, although they had the better chances thanks largely to the efforts of Tshimanga, who created chances for Jak McCourt and Stefan Payne.

Goalkeeper Scott Loach pulled off two fine saves from Klaidi Lolos just before the break to keep the visitors out and Tshimanga took centre stage in the second half.

On 59 minutes winger Calvin Miller was allowed to run at the Torquay defence and fired in a low cross which goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald could not hold and the former Boreham Wood forward was on hand to tap the ball into the net.

George Carline then had his header saved by MacDonald on 74 minutes and Tshimanga was once more in the right place to grab his second.

Midfielder Little fired a shot past Loach on 89 minutes which looked little more than consolation but his corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time found Lapslie at the near post and he slotted home the equaliser.

