Gary Bowyer hails Salford’s character after another vital late goal

Under-pressure Salford boss Gary Bowyer said a point was the least his side deserved after a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Northampton.

The Ammies twice came from behind and needed an injury-time header from captain Ash Eastham to deny Northampton a win that would have sent them second.

“The players’ character, fighting spirit and the desire to keep going was evident again today,” said Bowyer.

“We scored a late goal here the other week to win the game against Bradford and I was really pleased with the reaction when they scored the late goal again because they didn’t go and celebrate, they picked the ball up and put it on the centre spot ready to go and try and win the game.

“That’s what we have got in the dressing room. It is a new group coming together, hindered by injuries and suspensions, who have had a right good go.”

Northampton took the lead through a Paul Lewis header before a stunning equaliser on the half-volley from midfielder Matty Lund. Substitute Mitch Pinnock thought he had won it for the Cobblers before Eastham’s late header.

“To see that habit of scoring late tells you a lot about the character of the group,” said Bowyer.

“Lundy’s strike was a wonderful goal but the two we conceded were disappointing.

“We made changes and are just waiting for players to have runs of games to get that momentum going.

“I though Ash Hunter and Tom Elliott who came in were terrific for us today. What a ball that was from Ash for the equaliser at the end. Tom was a handful throughout too.”

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt his side were unable to capitalise on the bright start they made.

“I thought we started the game really well and then sort of lost our momentum a little bit, had to change the shape and we were a bit more on the front foot then,” he said.

“Mitch came on and scored a great header at the back stick from a brilliant delivery.

“Overall it’s a good point away from home and they are very strong here, their results say that. To push them all the way I feel overall is a positive, although people may be disappointed not to win.

“The goals we conceded were preventable, we have been very good in those situations but can definitely defend the ball better in the area and close the ball down and we should have defended the back post a lot better.

“I’m really pleased with our goals and the two headers from deliveries into the box. Both away from home too. Mitch really came in well and crashed through the header with real purpose.

“The fans played their part and all we can do is reward them with hard work and by giving performances like that. We hugely appreciate their travelling support, it is one of the best in League Two. We are humbled and are showing that we will give everything for the cause.”