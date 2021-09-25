Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gary Bowyer hails Salford’s character after another vital late goal

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 10:52 pm
Gary Bowyer insisted Salford were good value for a dramatic draw (Richard Sellers/PA)
Under-pressure Salford boss Gary Bowyer said a point was the least his side deserved after a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Northampton.

The Ammies twice came from behind and needed an injury-time header from captain Ash Eastham to deny Northampton a win that would have sent them second.

“The players’ character, fighting spirit and the desire to keep going was evident again today,” said Bowyer.

“We scored a late goal here the other week to win the game against Bradford and I was really pleased with the reaction when they scored the late goal again because they didn’t go and celebrate, they picked the ball up and put it on the centre spot ready to go and try and win the game.

“That’s what we have got in the dressing room. It is a new group coming together, hindered by injuries and suspensions, who have had a right good go.”

Northampton took the lead through a Paul Lewis header before a stunning equaliser on the half-volley from midfielder Matty Lund. Substitute Mitch Pinnock thought he had won it for the Cobblers before Eastham’s late header.

“To see that habit of scoring late tells you a lot about the character of the group,” said Bowyer.

“Lundy’s strike was a wonderful goal but the two we conceded were disappointing.

“We made changes and are just waiting for players to have runs of games to get that momentum going.

“I though Ash Hunter and Tom Elliott who came in were terrific for us today. What a ball that was from Ash for the equaliser at the end. Tom was a handful throughout too.”

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt his side were unable to capitalise on the bright start they made.

“I thought we started the game really well and then sort of lost our momentum a little bit, had to change the shape and we were a bit more on the front foot then,” he said.

“Mitch came on and scored a great header at the back stick from a brilliant delivery.

“Overall it’s a good point away from home and they are very strong here, their results say that. To push them all the way I feel overall is a positive, although people may be disappointed not to win.

“The goals we conceded were preventable, we have been very good in those situations but can definitely defend the ball better in the area and close the ball down and we should have defended the back post a lot better.

“I’m really pleased with our goals and the two headers from deliveries into the box. Both away from home too. Mitch really came in well and crashed through the header with real purpose.

“The fans played their part and all we can do is reward them with hard work and by giving performances like that. We hugely appreciate their travelling support, it is one of the best in League Two. We are humbled and are showing that we will give everything for the cause.”

