Forest Green stay top despite being held by Tranmere

Forest Green maintained pole position at the top of League Two as they shared the spoils in an absorbing 0-0 draw with Tranmere.

A high-octane start saw Luke McGee in the Forest Green goal and his opposite number Ross Doohan forced into smart stops inside the opening 60 seconds.

Forest Green’s Matty Stevens should have opened the scoring eight minutes before the break – nodding wide from Jamille Matt’s header following a pin-point Kane Wilson cross.

A minute later, McGee did well to clutch a Josh Hawkes’ strike and even better with a sprawling save from Calum MacDonald’s thunderous hit.

From the second-half get-go, Tranmere captain Peter Clarke blocked a certain goal from Wilson and then Nicky Cadden skewed wide.

Stevens smacked the Tranmere bar from the edge of the box on 59 minutes and Doohan did well to glove Wilson’s hit and at the other end, McGhee denied Kieron Morris.

Forest Green substitute Jake Young came close to snatching a point with six minutes to go but Doohan got a decent hand on the ball. Tranmere were reduced to 10 men when MacDonald picked up a second yellow for a foul on Ebou Adams with three minutes to go.

Young nodded over in five minutes of stoppage-time as Tranmere held out.