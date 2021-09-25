Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Sport

Forest Green stay top despite being held by Tranmere

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 11:07 pm
Ross Doohan (PA)
Ross Doohan (PA)

Forest Green maintained pole position at the top of League Two as they shared the spoils in an absorbing 0-0 draw with Tranmere.

A high-octane start saw Luke McGee in the Forest Green goal and his opposite number Ross Doohan forced into smart stops inside the opening 60 seconds.

Forest Green’s Matty Stevens should have opened the scoring eight minutes before the break – nodding wide from Jamille Matt’s header following a pin-point Kane Wilson cross.

A minute later, McGee did well to clutch a Josh Hawkes’ strike and even better with a sprawling save from Calum MacDonald’s thunderous hit.

From the second-half get-go, Tranmere captain Peter Clarke blocked a certain goal from Wilson and then Nicky Cadden skewed wide.

Stevens smacked the Tranmere bar from the edge of the box on 59 minutes and Doohan did well to glove Wilson’s hit and at the other end, McGhee denied Kieron Morris.

Forest Green substitute Jake Young came close to snatching a point with six minutes to go but Doohan got a decent hand on the ball. Tranmere were reduced to 10 men when MacDonald picked up a second yellow for a foul on Ebou Adams with three minutes to go.

Young nodded over in five minutes of stoppage-time as Tranmere held out.

