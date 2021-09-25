Sport Stockport come from behind to beat Wrexham By Press Association September 25, 2021, 11:10 pm Paddy Madden opened his account for the season with the equaliser against Wrexham (Martin Rickett/PA) Goals from Paddy Madden and Ryan Rydel helped Stockport come from a goal behind to beat Wrexham 2-1 at Edgeley Park. Wrexham hit the lead in just the second minute through Paul Mullin when he dinked the keeper after he latched onto a long ball from goalkeeper Rob Lainton. The hosts drew level just after half-time when Madden got onto the end of a corner and powered it into the back of the net to open his account for the season. Phil Parkinson’s men fell behind with 10 minutes to go when Ryan Croasdale’s first-time effort was deflected into the path of Rydel, who tapped in from close range. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tom Whelan scores two penalties as Eastleigh come from behind to beat Woking It wasn’t a champagne performance from us – Motherwell boss Graham Alexander Barrow come from behind to beat Newport Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo predicts more to come from Harry Kane