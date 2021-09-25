Corey Whitely nets early as Bromley wrap up all three points in win at Dover

Corey Whitely scored the only goal of the game for Bromley as they beat Dover 1-0.

Whitely’s early goal was the difference between the two sides and the result sees Dover still sat bottom of the National League table.

After a couple of early chances, Whitely struck in the seventh minute, drilling the ball low into the bottom corner.

The Ravens had the chance to double their lead after being awarded a penalty in the 12th minute when Whitely was fouled in the box, but Adam Parkes saved Michael Cheek’s spot-kick.

The visitors had another chance just after the half-hour mark as Marcus Sablier had a shot from distance, but Parkes was able to save.

Dover had their chances throughout the game and nearly equalised in the 72nd minute when Ben Williams unleashed a powerful shot, forcing Mark Cousins to react.

The goalkeeper was called into action moments later to deny a Dover from a free-kick.