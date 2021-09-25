Salford leave it late to snatch draw with Northampton

Captain Ash Eastham grabbed a dramatic injury-time equaliser as Salford twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with high-flying Northampton.

Cobblers substitute Mitch Pinnock looked to have headed the winner for Town before Eastham got on the end of an Ash Hunter cross to rescue the Ammies.

Salford could have led inside two minutes when Town goalkeeper Liam Roberts reacted well to keep out Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Instead the Cobblers struck first when Paul Lewis headed home after captain Fraser Horsfall flicked on a Sam Hoskins long throw.

Salford were level when midfielder Matty Lund arrowed a stunning half-volley into the top corner midway through the first half.

The home side dominated possession and were the better side after the break.

Northampton survived a desperate goalmouth scramble early in the second period to keep Salford out and then struck against the run of play. Aaron McGowan swung over a hanging cross and Salford stopper Tom King was unable to keep out Pinnock’s header from close range.

Northampton looked to have seen out the win to go second in the table until Eastham rose highest to equalise again and relieve some of the pressure on boss Gary Bowyer.