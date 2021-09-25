Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Sport

Late Josh Davison equaliser earns Charlton a point against Portsmouth

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 11:31 pm
Charltonc’s Josh Davison celebrates his late equaliser (PA)
Charltonc's Josh Davison celebrates his late equaliser (PA)

Charlton grabbed a late equaliser through young striker Josh Davison as the Sky Bet League One points were shared in an enthralling 2-2 draw with Portsmouth at The Valley.

The visitors struck first in the sixth minute, Ronan Curtis curling an effort over the head of Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivary and into the top corner from 25 yards.

Portsmouth nearly doubled their lead in the 20th minute, John Marquis rounding Jason Pearce before firing his effort wide.

It took just two second-half minutes for Charlton to draw level, Sean Clare rifling home after a clever free-kick routine allowed him to find space inside the Pompey box.

Charlton pushed for their first lead of the afternoon but it was Portsmouth who got the next goal in the 72nd minute when Marcus Harness fired into the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

Just when it seemed that it would be another defeat for Charlton, two late substitutes combined to draw them level in the 88th minute. Corey Blackett-Taylor crossed for Davison to tap home and cue scenes of joy, and relief, in south-east London.

