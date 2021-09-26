Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Liam Manning coy on crucial decision as MK Dons beat Wycombe

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 1:20 am
Anthony Stewart, centre, was sent off in Wycombe’s defeat to MK Dons (John Walton/PA)
MK Dons manager Liam Manning declined to comment on the penalty and red card that helped his side beat Wycombe 1-0 in League One.

Troy Parrott’s spot-kick in the 40th minute, after he was brought down in the box and Wanderers centre-half Anthony Stewart was sent off, proved decisive.

With the man advantage, the Dons went on to see out the remainder of the game for their fifth win in seven matches to sit third in the table.

Manning admitted he had yet to see a replay of the key incident.

“I’m going to opt out on the red card decision I’m afraid,” he said. “I genuinely haven’t seen it back yet, so until I see it I don’t really want to comment further.”

Manning hailed his side’s intensity after what remained a hard-fought game even with the numerical imbalance.

He said: “Credit to Wycombe, even with 10 men they caused us problems, but our match intensity was brilliant and I thought we deserved to win.

“They’ve been on a really good run but ultimately it was about us focusing on ourselves and how we’d combat the problems they would bring.

“We’ve worked really hard in training all week to get ready and ultimately it’s about building on all the good things we’ve done so far this season.

“That doesn’t change regardless of who we are playing, in terms of our approach and what’s going to be required to win football matches.”

The result leaves Wycombe sixth, with Gareth Ainsworth’s men having enjoyed a strong start to life back in League One.

And the Wanderers boss was proud with how his side performed despite being down to 10 men.

“I’m gutted, a few things just didn’t go for us today,” said Ainsworth.

“In my opinion I think Anthony has made a genuine attempt to win the ball, but you don’t always get the decisions.

“I’m really pleased and proud of the lads, though, because they didn’t put us to bed even when we were down to 10.

“I’m so proud of the performance and the way we played overall.

“We were under the cosh a bit in the second half, but that was to be expected when you’re a man light.

“It looked as though there might have been something there for us on a couple of occasions, but it’s over now and we’ll see them back at our place.”

