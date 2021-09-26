Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Sport

Lawrence Okolie defends WBO cruiserweight title with KO win over Dilan Prasovic

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 1:52 am
Lawrence Okolie made a successful defence of his WBO cruiserweight title (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lawrence Okolie can start to look at unifying the cruiserweight division after making a successful first defence of his WBO title with a third-round knockout of overmatched mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic.

In a bout that served as the chief support to Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Okolie barely had to get out of second gear against his Montenegrin foe.

The previously unbeaten Prasovic took a knee in the final minute of the second round after a clubbing overhand right from Okolie, who attempted to follow up with an uppercut that seemed to graze his opponent on the way down.

Lawrence Okolie, right, was rarely stretched on Saturday night (Nick Potts/PA)
The writing was on the wall from that moment on. While Prasovic was able to survive the round he was barely clinging on and a vicious left hook to the body ended matters one minute and 57 seconds into the next session.

Prasovic was off-balance before taking the blow but clutched his midsection in pain as he was counted out by referee Steve Gray to hand Okolie his 17th win from 17 contests, with 14 of those coming inside the distance.

The Rio 2016 Olympian has made no secret of his wish to win more honours at 200lbs before eventually moving up to heavyweight after becoming world champion earlier this year with victory over veteran Pole Krzysztof Glowacki.

On that occasion, Okolie delivered a career-best display against a former world champion to claim the vacant WBO crown behind closed doors at Wembley Arena, but this time there were tens of thousands to cheer him on.

Campbell Hatton was awarded a controversial points win (Nick Potts/PA)
He was in no mood to prolong the occasion, though, clinically ending the fight in less than 10 minutes as Prasovic suffered his first defeat in 16 professional clashes.

Further down the card, Campbell Hatton claimed his fourth win as a professional from four fights but was given a major scare by unheralded Uruguayan Sonni Martinez.

Hatton, the son of former two-weight world champion Ricky, was awarded a 58-57 points decision after his first six-rounder, although there were a smattering of boos when the verdict was read out.

Meanwhile, London-based Albanian welterweight Florian Marku edged out Ukraine’s Maxim Prodan by split decision after 10 rounds and Chicago middleweight Christopher Ousley won on points against Russia’s Khasan Baysangurov.

