Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Troy Parrott on the spot as MK Dons beat Wycombe

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 2:20 am
Troy Parrott’s penalty proved decisive (Brian Lawless/PA)
Troy Parrott’s penalty proved decisive (Brian Lawless/PA)

Troy Parrott’s first-half penalty proved the difference as MK Dons edged out 10-man Buckinghamshire rivals Wycombe 1-0 at Stadium MK.

The on-loan Tottenham striker kept his cool to notch from the spot after Anthony Stewart was sent off, handing the Dons a fifth win in seven matches.

The visitors went close after only two minutes when Sam Vokes forced Dons keeper Andrew Fisher into a smart parry.

At the other end Parrott fired narrowly off target from the edge of the box.

Just before the half-hour mark Dons striker Scott Twine forced David Stockdale into an agile stop.

The Dons went ahead five minutes before half-time after Stewart was shown a straight red card for upending the onrushing Parrott in the box. Parrott hauled himself off the deck to coolly slot the resulting penalty past Stockdale, giving the Dons the lead just before the interval.

Twine almost doubled the Dons’ lead soon after the restart, while Stockdale was smartly down to keep another Parrott effort at bay.

Dons defender Harry Darling also headed just off target as the hosts bossed the second half.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal