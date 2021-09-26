Bristol Rovers hit late double to secure comeback win over Walsall

Bristol Rovers scored two late goals to claim a first away win in nine months as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Walsall.

Kieran Phillips gave the Saddlers a half-time lead but Connor Taylor and substitute Sion Spence poked home from corners for Joey Barton’s Rovers.

Rovers went close to an early lead as Harry Anderson’s shot was brilliantly tipped wide by Walsall goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

The Saddlers’ first threat saw Phillips cross for Brendan Kiernan, who side-footed over first time from 10 yards under pressure.

But the same combination broke the deadlock 32 minutes in, Kiernan sliding Phillips in to cut inside a defender and side-foot past Rovers keeper James Belshaw.

Walsall wasted chances to seal the points as Phillips and George Miller were both denied by Belshaw one on one.

They were made to pay on 79 minutes as Junior Brown’s near-post corner was flicked on for Taylor to stab home.

Spence turned home from three yards a minute into stoppage time before Ash Taylor blazed wide with a great chance to rescue a point for the Saddlers.