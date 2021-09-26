Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New boss Steve Cooper encouraged by display as Nottingham Forest hold Millwall

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 2:46 am
Steve Cooper took charge for the first time as Nottingham Forest drew with Millwall (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Head coach Steve Cooper pledged that there is more to come from his Nottingham Forest side after seeing them hold Millwall to a 1-1 draw in his first game in charge.

It needed a fortunate goal from Max Lowe seven minutes into the second half for the home side to cancel out a 32nd-minute header from Millwall forward Matt Smith.

But a draw was the least Forest deserved as they collected their first point at the City Ground this season.

“We did get into good positions, we did get down the side of Millwall’s back-three. We could have done better with the final pass, we could have created more chances,” said Cooper, who replaced Chris Hughton at the helm.

“But we will do that because we have ability in the team and I want to get players on the pitch who can really hurt the opposition, particularly here.

“We will try to win every game we play, that is the mentality we are going to have. But the quality will get better in time because we definitely have the ability.

“It was a tough game but one in which there were a lot of moments. If Lewis Grabban had scored his chance early on it might have been different. We had planned to stop crosses because we knew about Matt Smith and how he can make a difference when the ball is delivered in the air, so that was a disappointing goal to concede.

“But when you are losing you either accept it and get beaten or you roll your sleeves up and fight. We did not quite finish the task by winning the game but we got back in the game.

“There was an amazing atmosphere and we have a set of supporters who really want to get behind this team and we have to do our bit on the pitch. Today has really whetted my appetite for what is ahead.”

Smith’s towering header had put the visitors in front during a first half in which both sides had limited threat, but Forest levelled when Lowe’s cross looped over the head of visiting goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski and into the net off the inside of the far post.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett felt his team could have taken all three points, with Smith also hitting the bar in the second half.

“It was a difficult game but I thought we might have won it,” said Rowett. “We saw them win at Huddersfield playing this formation but we were not sure how they would do things today.

“We knew the atmosphere here is always excellent and in the first 15 minutes you have to stand up to it. On the whole we did that, aside from that one chance for Grabban.

“We controlled large parts of the first half and scored an excellent goal. It was the first time we had put a quality ball into the box, through Sheyi Ojo, and Matt is always there when you do
that.

“We should have scored again before half-time and we never really looked to be in too much trouble until the end. In the first five minutes of the second half we allowed them a couple of chances, we allowed them back into the game.

“They got a massive stroke of fortune because Max Lowe clearly tried to cross the ball. You could see by his reaction afterwards that he did not mean it. It was the only place he could have put the ball, where it was possible for him to score.”

