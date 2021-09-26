Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Joey Barton: Late win may have saved my job

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 2:55 am
Joey Barton admits he could have lost his job (Richard Sellers/PA)
Joey Barton believes Bristol Rovers’ late rally to claim a first away win in almost 10 months might have saved his job after they won 2-1 at Walsall.

Rovers’ winless away run looked set to be extended to 20 games since last December when Kieran Phillips steered Walsall ahead in the first half.

But two Pirates loanees, Stoke defender Connor Taylor and Crystal Palace forward Sion Spence, turned home corners in the final 11 minutes to send the travelling faithful into raptures.

Barton, whose side began the day 22nd in League Two, said: “The lads are fighting, they knew what was at stake and the pressure we all face.

“I was gutted when we were behind because I don’t want to lose my job but if you keep getting beat, inevitably that’s what comes down the track.

“But everyone is together, the lads were scrapping – for me, I think. They realise the kind of pressure you can be under if you don’t win games.

“Obviously we were aware of the club’s dismal away form and to get that winning feeling today was massive because I really felt we deserved it with the way we played.

“I thought we were brave and we had to climb off the canvas after conceding a goal against the run of play.

“Hopefully this is a springboard we can kickstart our campaign from. Even if we had lost today there was lots I could build on – whether I’d have got the opportunity to do that or not, I don’t know.”

Walsall boss Matthew Taylor was left to rue errors in both boxes as his side dropped to 22nd, the same position Rovers begun the day in.

Taylor pinpointed set-piece troubles but also bemoaned one-on-one misses from Phillips and George Miller when Walsall were a goal to the good.

He said: “You can’t concede from set-plays in the way we did. It’s unacceptable that we’ve conceded 13 goals this season and eight of them have been from set-plays.

“We spent two of the days last week working on set-plays. We need to make sure that we’re better for the next game because we’ve not been cut open by the opposition.

“What’s happened is that we’ve had players not doing their job at set-plays and it’s cost us three points. Quite obviously we need to practice more.

“At the time the ball goes in for the last goal we’ve got three centre-halves on the pitch and we don’t deal with it the way we should do. Obviously that’s not good enough and it’s costing us points.

“But what’s crazy when you look at the game today is that we’ve had three one-on-ones second half and the game is a completely different picture if we put those away.”

