Stephen Robinson hails ‘brave’ Morecambe after thrilling draw

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson heaped praise on his players as they came from behind to take a point from Lancashire rivals Accrington despite going down to 10 men.

Shane McLoughlin was sent off before half-time and when Colby Bishop put Stanley 3-2 ahead on 68 minutes they looked set for the points, until Cole Stockton levelled with his 10th goal of the season nine minutes from time.

Robinson said: “It was a brilliant game of football until the sending-off, with the game going from end to end.

“We went ahead with another great finish from Cole but we then gave them two goals.

“The red card changed it but we showed great spirit and character again. We never gave up with 10 men and made positive changes. We were brave after that which was fantastic and we showed a real steel and determination to hang in the game.

“We didn’t just sit and defend for our lives. The players were brave and I encouraged that because I always believed we would get a chance and when we did Cole took it again.

“The boys showed great determination all over the park and I’m delighted with their performances and the way they played for the badge and the fans to get the point.”

Stockton fired Morecambe ahead on 15 minutes from Adam Phillips’s superb through-ball but just six minutes later Stanley were ahead, Bishop smashing home a spot-kick before Matt Butcher gave his side the lead from the edge of the box.

Morecambe levelled when Philips volleyed home an excellent left-wing Arthur Gnahoua cross but the pattern of the game changed when McLoughlin was sent off for a foul on Ethan Hamilton on 39 minutes.

Stanley thought they had made that advantage count when Bishop scored his second on 68 minutes but the in-form Stockton smashed home an equaliser from a poor Jack Nolan clearance.

Stanley boss John Coleman was unhappy his side failed to take advantage of their extra man and that Bishop saw a goal ruled out for a foul.

He said: “It feels like a defeat to be honest. We have to give Morecambe credit because they could have rolled over when they went down to 10 men but they kept at it.

“We had all the time in the world on the ball but we were sloppy and we handed a striker in a rich vein of form a late chance which he took.

“I can’t believe Colby Bishop had a perfectly good goal disallowed too, when the referee gave a foul against him for something I can’t understand.

“On a positive side we scored three goals away from home but on the negative I don’t think we could have played Morecambe at a better time after they had put so much effort into their midweek game (against Crewe). They had their two regular full-backs out too but we didn’t capitalise on those factors and we made a mess of the situation.”