Rob Edwards felt Forest Green had the chances to win

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards felt his side had enough chances to win the game in a high-octane thriller against Tranmere.

League Two leaders Forest Green hit the bar through Matty Stevens in the second half in a game that saw Luke McGee and Ross Doohan shine in goal for both sides.

Forest Green substitute Jake Young almost snatched a stoppage-time winner for the Gloucestershire side after Calum MacDonald was sent off for Tranmere with three minutes to go.

“It was a good point against a very good team,” said Edwards. “I thought we had chances to win the game, but the performance was very good – really committed.

“We defended well and Luke McGee made some good saves and our wide players, Nicky Cadden and Kane Wilson were really good, but we just couldn’t get it over the line. It was a really entertaining 0-0 and I would think both sets of supporters will go home happy.”

Edwards lauded the impact of his defensive unit as they made it four clean sheets on the spin.

He added: “I’m pleased for Luke McGee and the defence, If you don’t concede you don’t lose the game, but it has been a team effort.”

A breathtaking start saw McGee in the Forest Green goal and his opposite number Doohan forced into smart stops inside the opening 60 seconds.

It was nip-and-tuck in a scoreless first-half, but Forest Green’s Stevens should have opened the scoring eight minutes before the break – nodding wide from Jamille Matt’s header following a pin-point Wilson cross.

A minute later, McGee did well to clutch a Josh Hawkes’ strike and even better with a sprawling save from MacDonald’s thunderous hit.

From the second half get-go Tranmere captain Peter Clarke blocked a certain goal from Wilson and then Cadden skewed wide.

Stevens smacked the Tranmere bar from the edge of the box on 59 minutes and Doohan did well to glove Wilson’s hit and at the other end, McGhee denied Kieron Morris.

Forest Green substitute Young came close to snatching a point with six minutes to go but Doohan got a decent glove on the ball. Tranmere were reduced to 10 men when MacDonald picked up a second yellow for a foul on Ebou Adams with three minutes to go.

Young nodded over in five minutes of stoppage-time as Tranmere held out.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon felt the late red card for MacDonald was harsh.

He said: “He was trying to play the ball and wasn’t taking the man out but it was a foul. Overall, I’m happy to get a point at a Forest Green team who sit at the top of the table.”