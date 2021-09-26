Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Cowley feels the frustration after late Charlton goal pegs back Portsmouth

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 3:38 am
Danny Cowley was frustrated his team only took a point from Charlton (PA)
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley rued missed opportunities as Josh Davison’s late equaliser ensured an entertaining match against Charlton at The Valley finished 2-2.

Ronan Curtis gave the visitors the lead in the sixth minute with a terrific curling effort before Sean Clare equalised just after half-time.

Portsmouth regained the advantage through Marcus Harness with 18 minutes remaining– but after missing numerous chances to put the game to bed, Cowley’s men were punished when Davison tapped home from Corey Blackett-Taylor’s cross in the the 88th minute.

Cowley said: “I thought it was a brilliant game, to be honest.

“We thought we had a really good dominance in the first half. I felt we had complete control really.

“When you’re away from home and have that dominance you need to convert the chances you make. Because I thought we made some good ones.

“We’re disappointed with the way we came out in the second half because it’s the second time we’ve conceded a goal just after half-time. A needless goal as well.

“But we probably created enough chances to win three matches away from home. And we didn’t take them.

“I think we played well today. But I don’t want to be that team that plays well and doesn’t win.

“We’ve gone in the lead twice and been pegged back twice…it’s hard for us to take at the moment because I thought we did an awful lot of things right today and the effort and attitude was exceptional.”

The draw sees Portsmouth rise to 10th place in Sky Bet League One, a solitary point outside of the play-off spots.

Meanwhile, Charlton are still stuck in the relegation zone on six points – although it could have been even worse but for Davison’s late effort.

Reflecting on an eventful encounter, Charlton manager Nigel Adkins praised his side’s courage to equalise twice.

He said: “It was a good game, we’ve responded in the right manner. Gone behind early doors but the players have responded in a really good manner.

“But from my point of view, we gave a bad goal away, changed shape – which I think is important.

“The Valley was rocking, (it was a) fantastic atmosphere. Our players have shown great spirit again, we’re having a right good go for each other.

“We’ve conceded a second goal where we’ve had the ball in their attacking third, so we’ve been done on the counter-attack.

“But (there was) great spirit amongst all the players, we’re disappointed we haven’t got three points, I’m sure they’re disappointed they haven’t got three points as well.”

