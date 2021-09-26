Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Slavisa Jokanovic hails Sheffield United’s character after late win over Derby

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 3:48 am
Slavisa Jokanovic’s side beat Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Slavisa Jokanovic’s side beat Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic praised his team’s character and personality after they recorded a 1-0 victory over 10-man Derby following a late penalty from Billy Sharp.

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos was sent off in the 57th minute for a foul on Sharp and the Rams looked to be holding out for a point until the Blades striker kept his cool from 12 yards at the death.

Derby forward Tom Lawrence rattled the near post with a shot from the left side of the box deep into stoppage time.

Jokanovic said: “This was not our best game, but we showed some kind of improvement in our personality and character.

“In the last 20 minutes I detected some body language that I didn’t like. I need to support them, and they need to support me and support themselves.

“We scored against Cardiff with a late goal, we scored against Preston with a late goal. This is part of football and is especially part of the Championship.

“I believe we are in some kind of the process. I repeat we didn’t play our best game. The first 45 minutes we didn’t find the space between the lines, they closed down really well.

“We pushed further in the second half and after the sending off we found more space, we tried to get more people in the box. This is part of the game, we didn’t play our best game, but we had enough power and knowledge to get the victory.”

Roos was given a straight red card in the 56th minute. An excellent through ball from Oliver Norwood played in Sharp who was left one on one with the outcoming keeper, with Roos taking out Sharp on the edge of the area to give United a free-kick.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney felt the sending off changed the game.

He said: “I think it was a penalty, and a red card is a red card, so there are no complaints from me with the decisions.

“Sheffield United are a very good team and the game plan today was to try and frustrate them and try and nick a win in the last 20 minutes. We were on course to do that as I thought we had the best chances throughout the game. Obviously the red card changed things.

“The character, the effort and everything the players gave, I can’t fault. It’s disappointing to lose but I think the lads showed great desire to play.

“It’s been difficult for everyone at the club, the players, the fans, the staff, and the players are they are the ones that have to perform in this difficult period. How they’ve applied themselves all week has been first class.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal