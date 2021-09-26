Thumping win had been coming – Sutton boss Matt Gray

Delighted Sutton boss Matt Gray felt his side’s thumping win against helpless Carlisle had “been coming”.

It was a dominant performance as the hosts made it three straight home league wins and four in all competitions.

Donovan Wilson opened the scoring before two fine Alistair Smith strikes.

David Ajiboye added gloss to a fine team performance in the closing stages.

Chris Beech’s shell-shocked side ended with 10 men after Manasse Mampala was sent off.

“It’s a pleasing day and I think it has been coming with the amount of chances we’ve been creating,” Gray said.

“To get the first goal so early to then build on that and then have the second-half performance was really pleasing.

“We were so strong at home last year and certainly made it a fortress and we really want to do that again.

“It’s important that we get the crowd, which is growing, right behind us.

“The first few games were away and with the amount of travelling we had to do it was tough.

“We didn’t get what we deserved but we’re putting those performances and results in now and long may it continue.

“The first goal was massive. To get one so early was like how we were last season getting out of the traps.

“In all fairness I thought they caused us a few problems.

“The second goal was important and we got it at a great time. I didn’t feel overly under pressure but to score that second just before half-time was really pleasing.

“That 2-0 scoreline is a very tricky score and the third just gave us that breathing space.”

Carlisle have won just seven of their last 33 games and after a dismal run of just one win in their last seven, Beech admitted: “We have to take responsibility and not hide from the fact that it wasn’t good enough.

“We played okay at times but it wasn’t good enough.

“You watch the same game, you see the detail of the goals, you see how the game was played out so it was clear for everyone to see. We have to accept the fact that we haven’t done it today.

“Every team’s foundation is built on competing, not just Carlisle United. That’s for all teams in all leagues, at every level.

“Today we just have to accept the fact and we have to apologise because we’re better than that.

“We’ve got over 500 people here watching us play. We have to take responsibility for that.

“We have to accept criticism, no-one likes criticism but you have to accept that too. Football doesn’t change too much. The industry’s about winning football matches.”