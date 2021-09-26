Anthony Scully and Lewis Fiorini secure Lincoln win at Burton

Lewis Fiorini and Anthony Scully fired home early in each half to give injury-hit Lincoln City a precious 2-1 win at Burton Albion

Fiorini fired Lincoln ahead in the 10th minute advancing from midfield unchallenged to find the bottom corner of Ben Garratt’s net from outside the area.

Albion had an immediate opportunity to equalise when Joe Powell sent Daniel Jebbison through on goal but the Sheffield United loanee fired just wide from the edge of the box.

Hakeeb Adelekun should have doubled City’s lead on 28 minutes blasting over the bar at the far post from Fiorini’s cross.

Albion’s Conor Shaughnessy was denied by Imps keeper Josh Griffiths, the defender’s header cleared away by the keeper’s leg.

In a frantic start to the second half Jebbison saw a close-range header blocked on the line from a corner before Lincoln raided forwards and Regan Poole’s deflected cross was fired home by Scully at the far post.

Albion pressed but their only reward was a scrambled finish from Shaughnessy four minutes from time after Tom Hamer’s shot was blocked.