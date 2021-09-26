Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael O’Neill believes Stoke failed to hit their heights despite beating Hull

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 4:46 am
Michael O’Neill feels there’s more to come from his side (PA)
Stoke boss Michael O’Neill felt his side failed to hit their heights in their 2-0 win at home to Hull.

Lewie Coyle hit the post as Hull enjoyed a good opening 15 minutes.

Mario Vrancic put Stoke ahead after he turned two defenders before firing into the roof of the net on 35 minutes.

Nick Powell doubled City’s advantage on 58 minutes after he curled home a 35-yard free-kick.

“I am very pleased with the result,” he said “There were aspects of the performance that were good and aspects that we have to look at.

“I have to give credit to Hull, they pressed us well and we didn’t build our game as well as we have done this season.

“We looked lethargic at times in the first half and we needed a spark. We got that with the goal.

“I thought the 20 minutes after half-time we looked more like ourselves. I felt we didn’t really show our true self as we could have done.

“The demands on the players are extremely high and the games are demanding.

“There is a lot for the players to deal with and you will get games where you are a bit flat.

“The most important thing when you have days like that is that you have the individual quality to win the game.

“Our home form gives us a platform to maintain, and hopefully improve, our league form.

“Our home form has been difficult in the Championship at times and we want to be a formidable team at home.

“Mario Vrancic is a brilliant player, we have seen that already.

“We have to work hard to get Mario in the game and we struggled a bit to do that today.

“If we can get him in the game as much as possible he will make things happen, particularly in the final third.”

Hull boss Grant McCann felt it was another important learning experience as his side adjust to their new level.

“From the outside looking in, it is another defeat where we aren’t creating chances, but that is not just the front three, it is the team as a whole,” he said.

“We were not clinical enough, but up until their goal what we were doing was really good.

“We had a chance with Tyler Smith and we hit the post. Then we made a decision to jump and press the ball and they are breaking against us and score.

“We started the second half well but it was backs against the wall once they scored the second.

“We are in a different division and there are top quality players in this league week in week out who will punish you.

“There are things we have to control like not giving away soft free-kicks. It is another frustrating day for us.

“It is a big jump from League One to Championship and we are still learning and adjusting. We believe in the group and we believe things will turn.

“We have got a good changing room that is giving us everything. We have to take our chances in the key moments.

“It would have been a different game if we had turned the early pressure into a goal. That is the danger you face when you come to a place like this.”

