Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Wigan stay top of League One after beating Cheltenham

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 5:03 am
Callum Lang struck for Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA)
Callum Lang struck for Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA)

A goal in either half from Callum Lang and Charlie Wyke saw Wigan cement their position on top of Sky Bet League One with a convincing 2-0 victory over Cheltenham.

Wigan went into the lead inside eight minutes, when Wyke took delivery of a long ball from Max Power before laying it across to Lang, who finished well.

It should have been 2-0 when Lang raced clean through off Will Keane, but this time Cheltenham goalkeeper Scott Flinders was out in a flash to smother.

Lang couldn’t make the most of another half-chance as Wigan really turned the screw, with Tom Naylor seeing a 20-yard rocket whistle just over the top.

The only downside for Latics boss Leam Richardson at half-time would have been his side’s undoubted superiority hadn’t been reflected by more goals.

But that was put right within a minute of the restart, when Wyke fired home into the top left-hand corner.

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa saw a rasping drive well saved, before he sent in a cross that was headed wide by Keane.

It was almost 3-0 in the final quarter when Power’s deep free-kick was nodded on by Naylor – only to be tipped round the post by the overworked Flinders.

