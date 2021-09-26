Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Alistair Smith scores twice as Sutton thump 10-man Carlisle

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 5:45 am
Donovan Wilson opened the scoring (John Walton/PA)
Alistair Smith bagged the first brace of his career as Sutton made it three straight home wins with a 4-0 win against 10-man Carlisle.

Donovan Wilson set the hosts on their way when he bundled home the opener after just four minutes.

Matt Gray’s fast starters almost had a second inside 10 minutes when David Ajiboye hit a post.

At the other end, Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis did well to keep out Brennan Dickenson’s snapshot.

But the hosts got a deserved second when Smith’s instinctive effort nestled in the bottom corner in the 38th minute.

Chris Beech’s Cumbrians were lucky not to be three down at the break when Joe Kizzi’s header was cleared off the line.

Bouzanis produced a fine save to keep out Jon Mellish and Magnus Norman pulled off a superb stop to keep out captain Craig Eastmond, before Smith put the game to bed with 20 minutes to go with a well-taken left-footed strike.

Shortly afterwards, Manasse Mampala, who had earlier been booked, was sent off for a reckless challenge on Kizzi.

And the dangerous Ajiboye got his reward as he added gloss to the scoreline with eight minutes to go.

