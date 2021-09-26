Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Stephen Glass not afraid to make big calls as Aberdeen’s winless run continues

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 4:19 pm
Stephen Glass’ side are in poor form (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Glass’ side are in poor form (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass warned his players they were in danger of being dropped after going down 3-2 to St Mirren.

The Dons have now not won in eight games and Glass blamed individual errors for costing them the win in Paisley.

Aberdeen were 2-1 up through goals from Scott Brown and Christian Ramirez when Teddy Jenks was sent off early in the second half.

Connor Ronan scored his second of the game and Marcus Fraser netted the winner to see Jim Goodwin’s men over the line.

Glass said: “If you are a footballer, it comes down to your individual performance. Are you capable of staying in the team and affecting the team positively?

“We’ve got a big group so the players are going to know there is competition for places right across the board.

“It’s something that’s real at a club like this. You cannot continue making mistakes and expect to stay in the team.

“I thought we did OK up to the red card which massively impacted the game. We lost a couple of poor goals after that and that’s it in a nutshell.

“The disappointment was in the goals we gave away. A good football team like St Mirren pick holes in you. It was important at 2-1 to make yourself hard to score against and we gave them goals.

“It was a good finish to make it 2-2 but if you give teams goals you’re in danger of losing games.

“Any time you go down to 10 men it will be difficult and if you lose goals like that it will be difficult. But there’s no hiding the fact that for 50 minutes we looked like we were going to win.”

Goodwin was delighted to finally get a cinch Premiership victory at the seventh time of asking.

He said: “We had to work hard for that win and now we have to try to kick on and build some momentum.

“We’re not going to get carried away as the red card was a huge turning point in the game. Going in front it was frustrating to find ourselves 2-1 down but we now have to try to build on this win.

“The lads are still getting used to the way we want to play. But I couldn’t be any happier just to get that first win and get the monkey off our backs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal