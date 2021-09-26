Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Martin Boyle penalty sees Hibernian beat 10-man St Johnstone to go second

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 5:21 pm
Martin Boyle scored from the spot (Alan Rennie/PA)
Martin Boyle scored from the spot (Alan Rennie/PA)

Martin Boyle’s second-half penalty ended a run of four straight defeats against St Johnstone as Hibernian collected three points in a hard-fought 1-0 win.

The winger scored in the 61st minute after Jamie McCart was adjudged to have handled his shot.

McCart then collected a second booking 15 minutes from time for sarcastically applauding the far-side assistant referee.

The result lifted Hibs back up to second on goal difference ahead of rivals Hearts in the cinch Premiership, while St Johnstone remain ninth.

Hibs started brightly and left-back Josh Doig was presented with the first opportunity after six minutes when Joe Newell’s free-kick landed at his feet in a congested box.

But Doig’s fierce drive from close range was repelled by Zander Clark.

Appeals for a Hibs penalty were then waved away by referee John Beaton moments later.

Kevin Nisbet tangled with goalkeeper Clark as the pair rushed to meet Ryan Porteous’ low ball into the area but Beaton’s whistle was silent.

Saints took their time to find their feet in the match but slowly began to enjoy more territorial possession.

Their first chance arrived after 18 minutes when Liam Craig played in a low free-kick to Chris Kane inside the area but the striker’s turn and shot from a tight angle was comfortably palmed over by Matt Macey.

Visiting defender Shaun Rooney then lashed a volley wide from the edge of the box after another free-kick from Craig came back to him.

Macey was called upon again to get down to a deflected strike from Michael O’Halloran from 20 yards, with Porteous on hand to mop up the loose ball.

There were further chances for Hibs before the half was over but Boyle shot straight at Clark and Paul Hanlon headed wide from a Scott Allan corner.

Rooney had a good chance for Saints at the start of the second half when he drove into the box but the defender lacked composure when he hit his effort wide.

Hibs then took the lead in the 61st minute, with Boyle scoring from the penalty spot.

McCart blocked the winger’s first-time drive inside the box but referee Beaton judged that he used his hand.

Boyle stepped up to take the spot-kick and squeezed a low drive past Clark, although the goalkeeper managed to get a hand to the effort.

McCart’s afternoon was to go from bad to worse after the defender, having been booked for handball for the penalty, was shown a second yellow in the 75th minute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal