Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Callum Davidson admits losing to controversial Hibs penalty ‘hard to take’

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 6:18 pm
Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone lost at Hibs (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone lost at Hibs (Ian Rutherford/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits losing 1-0 to Hibernian following the concession of a controversial penalty was hard to take.

Martin Boyle scored the only goal of the match in the 61st minute from 12 yards.

The winger was involved in the penalty award as his first-time shot was adjudged to have struck the arm of Jamie McCart, who was standing right in front of him.

McCart was booked over that incident and then received a second yellow card 15 minutes from time after sarcastically applauding the far-side linesman.

The penalty award ended up deciding a tight contest and Davidson admits it was a bitter pill to swallow.

He said: “I’ve seen it back – and I think my first reaction was correct.

“I didn’t think Jamie’s hands were in a position where he was making himself bigger.

“I think the ball basically came off his chest area. The guy was a yard away from him.

“So realistically, I’m not quite sure.

“It’s disappointing because both teams were having a real go to win the game.

“To end up losing the game to that decision is quite hard to take, quite frustrating.

“I think it’s really hard for the referees sometimes. For me, they’ve just got to be sure it’s a penalty.

“It would be different if Jamie’s hands were up high or trying to block the ball.

“As a defender, and I’m sure Jack will say the same, I’d be disappointed to lose a penalty like that.

“I think it’s just very unfortunate how it’s affected the game.”

The result leaves Hibs just one point adrift of cinch Premiership leaders Rangers ahead of next Sunday’s clash at Ibrox.

Boss Jack Ross, whose team had lost their last four games to Saints – including the Scottish Cup final – said: “To go into this (Rangers) game at that stage of the season as a top-of-the-table clash is indicative of how we have grown as a team.

“We just want to keep doing it, there’s nothing wrong in keeping striving.

“When I said it was a game to look forward to, it’s because we go there deservedly as a team who are second in the table and only a point behind.

“The incentive is for us to beat the champions at home and go top, and it’s a brilliant incentive.

“It’s not one or two games into the season, we’re into a decent part of the season now.

“We’ve had one defeat all season and that was with 10 men for the last half hour.

“So we have got a good team and they are finding different ways to win games.

“I thought earlier in the season we were really at it, we’ve had to dig in a bit over the course of the last weeks but that’s the sign of a team that keeps growing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal