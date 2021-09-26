Sport Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes and wife Sarah score key goals hours apart By Press Association September 26, 2021, 9:22 pm Dundee United’s Ian Harkes, left, and his wife Sarah Harkes of Celtic Women (Jane Barlow/PA) Ian Harkes scored an equaliser against Celtic hours after his wife netted for the Hoops. The Dundee United midfielder scored in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in the cinch Premiership. His wife and fellow professional, Sarah Harkes, plays for Celtic Women and scored in a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in the Scottish Women’s Premier League. Sarah and Ian Harkes (Jane Barlow/PA) The former Lille Women midfielder joined Celtic last year. Her goal levelled the scores against Hibs before a late winner helped Celtic join leaders Glasgow City on seven points at the top of the table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal 5 things we learned from the weekend’s cinch Premiership action Celtic slip up again as Dundee United claim away point Rangers edge to win over Dundee with help of penalty miss Ange Postecoglou must make do without eight players for Dundee United clash