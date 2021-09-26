Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Justin Tucker makes NFL history with record field goal for Baltimore Ravens

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 10:34 pm
Justin Tucker made NFL history on Sunday (Tony Ding/AP)
Justin Tucker kicked an NFL-record 66-yard field goal with just three seconds remaining to secure a dramatic 19-17 victory for the Baltimore Ravens over the Detroit Lions.

The crowd were on the edge of their seats as Tucker unleashed the history-making kick, with the ball bouncing on the crossbar before eventually going over.

The previous record holder Matt Prater, who managed 64 yards in 2013, had earlier on Sunday attempted an 68-yard field goal in the Arizona Cardinals’ 31-19 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, only for Jamal Agnew to collect the missed attempt and score a stunning 109-yard touchdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes also made history, becoming the fastest quarterback in the NFL to pass for 15,000 yards as his side lost 30-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The New England Patriots were dealt an injury blow as running back James White came off with a hip problem in their 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Younghoe Koo kicked the game-winning field goal at the death as the Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Giants 17-14.

Elsewhere, the Tennessee Titans won 25-16 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10, the Cleveland Browns beat the Chicago Bears 26-6 and the Buffalo Bills beat the Washington Football Team 43-21.

