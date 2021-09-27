Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marcus Rashford hopes to resume contact training soon after shoulder surgery

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 10:57 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 11:09 am
Marcus Rashford underwent shoulder surgery last month (Martin Rickett/PA).
Marcus Rashford is hopeful of a return to contact training soon as the Manchester United and England forward continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Rashford is yet to play this season, having undergone an operation on his shoulder last month.

The 23-year-old posted a message on Twitter that read: “Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation.

“All being well, I will get the green (light) to join in with contact training again.”

Having played with a shoulder issue for much of last season, Rashford decided after being part of England’s Euro 2020 campaign that he would have surgery.

The operation took place on August 6, with Rashford saying four days later that “everything went well”.

He has missed eight matches in all competitions so far this term for United, who host Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday then Everton in the Premier League three days later.

Rashford played with the injury for much of last season (Dave Thompson/PA)

Rashford also missed England World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland earlier this month.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is set to name his squad on Thursday for matches against Andorra and Hungary on October 9 and 12.

United then return to action by playing Leicester away on October 16.

