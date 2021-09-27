Sport Joe Mattock a doubt as Rotherham face AFC Wimbledon By Press Association September 27, 2021, 1:21 pm Joe Mattock is an injury doubt (Steve Parsons/PA) Rotherham could be without Joe Mattock for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon. The defender suffered an Achilles injury during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Crewe. Wes Harding misses out through suspension after his red card at the weekend. Winger Mickel Miller is also unlikely to figure due to a hamstring problem. The Dons will be without Ollie Palmer after the striker suffered a calf injury. Palmer has undergone a scan and faces around a month on the sidelines. Paul Kalambayi remains on the sidelines with a muscle injury which could keep him out for eight weeks. But Paul Osew is close to returning after an ankle problem. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Rekeil Pyke could return for Shrewsbury in the home fixture against Wimbledon Will Nightingale continues to play through pain barrier for Wimbledon Teddy Bishop a doubt as Lincoln take on Rotherham Morecambe set to have returning internationals available to face AFC Wimbledon