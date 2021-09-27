Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tom Barkhuizen back in contention for Preston against Stoke

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 1:50 pm
Tom Barkhuizen has been recovering from the effects of Covid-19 (Tim Markland/PA)
Tom Barkhuizen has been recovering from the effects of Covid-19 (Tim Markland/PA)

Preston’s Tom Barkhuizen is available for selection ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke.

The forward has been recovering from Covid-19 having caught the virus at the start of the season.

Alan Browne and Liam Lindsay are also available for the Lilywhites after returning from injury.

Connor Wickham is ruled out and is set to visit a specialist to find out the extent of a hamstring injury.

Harry Souttar is a doubt for Stoke.

The defender picked up a knock in the first half against Hull at the weekend and was substituted towards the end of the game.

Mario Vrancic is also set to be assessed.

Vrancic scored his first goal for Stoke at the weekend but was taken off in the second half with a calf strain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]