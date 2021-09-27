Cardiff without injured Joe Ralls again for West Brom visit

Joe Ralls will miss out once again for Cardiff’s game against West Brom at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The 27-year-old midfielder has not featured since Cardiff’s 2-1 loss to Bristol City last month because of an ongoing groin issue which will keep him out for at least another fortnight.

Lee Tomlin has yet to feature for the Bluebirds this term after being riddled with injuries throughout the opening part of the season and will not be involved for the visit of the Baggies.

Ryan Giles could start for Mick McCarthy’s side after returning from his Covid-related absence as a half-time substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 defeat to Blackburn.

Matt Clarke will not be risked for the Baggies’ trip to Wales.

The defender has been out with a hamstring injury and will not feature for Valerien Ismael until after the international break.

Kean Bryan got his first league minutes in a West Brom shirt off the bench in Friday’s 2-1 win over QPR and will be looking for further involvement on Tuesday night.

Karlan Grant, who was replaced by Bryan late on, is expected to keep his place up front after scoring twice in that match.