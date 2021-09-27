Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021
Cardiff without injured Joe Ralls again for West Brom visit

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 1:56 pm
Joe Ralls will not be available for Cardiff’s game against West Brom (Simon Galloway/PA)
Joe Ralls will not be available for Cardiff's game against West Brom (Simon Galloway/PA)

Joe Ralls will miss out once again for Cardiff’s game against West Brom at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The 27-year-old midfielder has not featured since Cardiff’s 2-1 loss to Bristol City last month because of an ongoing groin issue which will keep him out for at least another fortnight.

Lee Tomlin has yet to feature for the Bluebirds this term after being riddled with injuries throughout the opening part of the season and will not be involved for the visit of the Baggies.

Ryan Giles could start for Mick McCarthy’s side after returning from his Covid-related absence as a half-time substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 defeat to Blackburn.

Matt Clarke will not be risked for the Baggies’ trip to Wales.

The defender has been out with a hamstring injury and will not feature for Valerien Ismael until after the international break.

Kean Bryan got his first league minutes in a West Brom shirt off the bench in Friday’s 2-1 win over QPR and will be looking for further involvement on Tuesday night.

Karlan Grant, who was replaced by Bryan late on, is expected to keep his place up front after scoring twice in that match.

