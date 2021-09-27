Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rolando Aarons could return for Huddersfield’s clash with Blackburn

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 2:54 pm
Rolando Aarons will come back into the fold for the visit of Blackburn (Nigel French/PA)
Rolando Aarons is in contention to return for Huddersfield’s clash against Blackburn.

Terriers head coach Carlos Corberan confirmed it was his decision to leave the 25-year-old out of the squad that lost to Swansea at the weekend but said will be back for the visit of Rovers.

Duane Holmes could start after impressing off the bench in his last couple of appearances.

Long-term injury absentees Jordan Rhodes, Pipa and Aaron Rowe will all miss out.

Tony Mowbray is still unsure whether Rovers duo Sam Gallagher and Darragh Lenihan will be involved their trip to West Yorkshire.

Lenihan was brought off on the hour mark in their 5-1 win over Cardiff at the weekend with a tight groin while Gallagher was a concern after playing the full 90 minutes.

Bradley Johnson could make a return after playing 75 minutes for the under-23’s against Leeds. The 34-year-old has not featured for the first team at all this season.

Ben Brereton Diaz will lead the attack after scoring a hat-trick at the weekend.

