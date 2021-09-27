Rolando Aarons could return for Huddersfield’s clash with Blackburn

Rolando Aarons is in contention to return for Huddersfield’s clash against Blackburn.

Terriers head coach Carlos Corberan confirmed it was his decision to leave the 25-year-old out of the squad that lost to Swansea at the weekend but said will be back for the visit of Rovers.

Duane Holmes could start after impressing off the bench in his last couple of appearances.

Long-term injury absentees Jordan Rhodes, Pipa and Aaron Rowe will all miss out.

Tony Mowbray is still unsure whether Rovers duo Sam Gallagher and Darragh Lenihan will be involved their trip to West Yorkshire.

Lenihan was brought off on the hour mark in their 5-1 win over Cardiff at the weekend with a tight groin while Gallagher was a concern after playing the full 90 minutes.

Bradley Johnson could make a return after playing 75 minutes for the under-23’s against Leeds. The 34-year-old has not featured for the first team at all this season.

Ben Brereton Diaz will lead the attack after scoring a hat-trick at the weekend.