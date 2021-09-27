Sam Morsy available for Ipswich league debut after serving suspension

Sam Morsy could make his League One debut for Ipswich when they host Doncaster on Tuesday night.

The midfielder, signed on transfer deadline day, has now completed the three-match suspension he had to serve after being sent off in his final match for Middlesbrough.

Boss Paul Cook expects to also have Kyle Edwards and Toto Nsiala available again after spells out through injury.

Hayden Coulson missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday after sustaining an apparent groin problem, and Christian Walton has been sidelined as well.

While Doncaster boss Richie Wellens was sent off late on during the 2-1 loss at Plymouth on Saturday, Rovers looked to come through that game unscathed on the injury front.

Midfielder John Bostock was an unused substitute, four days on from suffering an ankle injury against Manchester City Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Jon Taylor and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain out of action.

Doncaster are bottom of the table with four points from seven games, three points worse off than 21st-placed Ipswich.