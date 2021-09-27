Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Premier League not planning competitive fixtures abroad

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 3:26 pm
The Premier League has no plans for competitive matches abroad (Nick Potts/PA)
The Premier League has no plans to play competitive matches abroad.

Reports had suggested top-flight clubs were working on a long-term plan that had playing Premier League games overseas as its ultimate goal, effectively resurrecting the ’39th game’ proposals which surfaced in 2008.

However, it is understood clubs are only looking at ways to make pre-season fixtures overseas more meaningful.

The discussions have formed part of the league’s strategic review.

The review had been ongoing when the Project Big Picture proposals emerged almost a year ago, but was committed to all by 20 clubs last October when PBP was rejected.

The Premier League has staged the Asia Trophy on a biennial basis since 2003, and the league is understood to be looking at whether similar competitions could be held in other parts of the world over the summer.

