Tuesday, September 28th 2021
QPR set to be without Sam McCallum against Birmingham

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 3:28 pm
Sam McCallum looks set to miss QPR’s clash with Birmingham (Nigel French/PA)
Sam McCallum looks set to miss QPR’s clash with Birmingham due to a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old defender limped off during last week’s Carabao Cup win over Everton and did not feature for the Hoops against West Brom on Friday night.

Jordy de Wijs and Stefan Johansen are also injury concerns for QPR.

Both players were substituted in the second half of the Baggies game, with captain Johansen limping off the field.

Birmingham midfielder Ryan Woods could miss the trip to London with a bruised foot picked up in Saturday’s game against Preston.

Blues boss Lee Bowyer also said Marc Roberts is “touch and go” after the defender sustained a back problem and missed the weekend game.

Kristian Pedersen (hamstring) and Ivan Sanchez (groin) are out with injury, while goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is still recovering from Covid-19.

Gary Gardner is also missing for the Blues as he serves the second of his three-match suspension after being sent off against Peterborough.

