Wes Hoolahan doubtful as Cambridge host Gillingham

Cambridge will be without Wes Hoolahan for their League One clash with Gillingham on Tuesday.

The midfielder has missed the last two matches with chest and knee injuries, while Lloyd Jones will be assessed after missing the weekend’s draw with Fleetwood.

Midfielder Paul Digby must serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season on Saturday.

Twenty-year-old Jubril Okedina will hope to keep his place having earned his first league start of the season against Fleetwood.

Gillingham will be without defender Jack Turner.

He picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the weekend’s draw with Oxford and must serve a one-match ban.

Stuart O’Keefe did not feature in the squad against Oxford despite being available following suspension and will hope to force his way back in on Tuesday.

If Steve Evans wants to freshen up his side after five league matches without a win then Charlie Kelman and John Akinde could come in but Daniel Phillips, Ryan Jackson and Mustapha Carayol are set to remain on the sidelines.