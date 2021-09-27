Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe set to freshen things up ahead of Crewe encounter

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 7:20 pm
Ryan Lowe hopes to sustain Plymouth’s strong start to the season (Tim Goode/PA)
Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has vowed to freshen things up as his side aim to make it nine League One games unbeaten against Crewe.

Lowe has some good news on the injury front with both Danny Mayor and George Cooper recovering from recent injuries and pushing for selection.

Niall Ennis and James Bolton remain sidelined with longer-term injuries but Lowe has other options.

Striker Kieran Agard is still waiting for his first start for the club after making his fourth appearance off the bench in Saturday’s comeback win over Doncaster.

Crewe will be without striker Callum Ainley who limped off during Saturday’s draw at Rotherham with a hamstring strain.

Terrell Thomas and J’Neill Lloyd-Bennett will face late tests after missing the game at the New York Stadium due to illness.

Club captain Luke Murphy is set to keep his place after showing no ill effects in his two games since returning from a hamstring injury.

Boss David Artell confirmed that both Chris Long and Ben Knight will remain on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

